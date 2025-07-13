3.74 BYN
2.93 BYN
3.43 BYN
Lukashenko: The Main Issue in Belarus and Russia Is Justice for People
The main issue in Belarus and Russia is justice—what the people really need. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated this during a meeting with Saint Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov, discussing the pricing issues, reports BELTA.
Lukashenko explained that in Belarus, measures are being taken to ensure that pricing is fair and satisfies all the parties along the chain, including producers, processors, traders, and consumers.
"Currently, the main issue for us and in Russia is justice. People want justice. They are far from our economy. They don't need that. But they want justice. So that when they go to the store, they didn't feel like they're in a museum—look at an 'exhibit' and leave because they don't have enough money," emphasized the Belarusian President. "I am absolutely convinced that Russia will come to this too. Our Slavic nations—Ukraine, Belarus, Russia foremost—will not tolerate injustice. Whether we want it or not, we will be forced to establish this justice. Not necessarily in the same way. In some other way."
"These principles have always guided us. And I see that they are bearing fruit, even in St. Petersburg. I promise you, with our agreement, we will strictly fulfill our commitments," Lukashenko added.