Lukashenko: The Main Issue in Belarus and Russia Is Justice for People

"Currently, the main issue for us and in Russia is justice. People want justice. They are far from our economy. They don't need that. But they want justice. So that when they go to the store, they didn't feel like they're in a museum—look at an 'exhibit' and leave because they don't have enough money," emphasized the Belarusian President. "I am absolutely convinced that Russia will come to this too. Our Slavic nations—Ukraine, Belarus, Russia foremost—will not tolerate injustice. Whether we want it or not, we will be forced to establish this justice. Not necessarily in the same way. In some other way."