Lukashenko: The Next Five-Year Period Will Be the Time of Youth

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced this on January 24 at the final concert of the "Unity Marathon" campaign, writes BELTA.
"I have spoken many times about continuity and the fact that in five years more than half of our country will be people born during the period of independence. They did not know the empire of the Soviet Union and, by and large, did not experience the hardships of the 90s. And 2020 showed that we did not pay enough attention to the youth. Not as we do today," said Alexander Lukashenko.
He noted that safety, the absence of social stratification, accessible healthcare and education, guaranteed first jobs, good roads, low prices, and comfortable services did not appear in Belarus by themselves and not from the Internet.
"This is the hellish labor of building a new country. The next five-year period will be the time of youth," the President declared.