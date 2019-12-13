3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
Lukashenko: The scale of hunger on the planet is approaching the figures of the post-war years
The scale of hunger on the planet is approaching the figures of the post-war years. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the II Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, BelTA reports.
"In the age of high technology, the issue of food shortage is still on the agenda. The scale of hunger on the planet is already approaching the figures of the post-war years (about 750 million people are starving, almost 3 billion more do not have adequate nutrition). What should we call it?" - noted the President.
At the same time, countries exporting food, fertilizers, agricultural machinery are deprived of the right to supply their products where they are urgently needed for political reasons.
"And those who impose sanctions do not hesitate to visit the poorest countries in order to publicize themselves by distributing "hot cakes" to hungry children. They have turned from responsible politicians into hype bloggers," said Alexander Lukashenko.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All