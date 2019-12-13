Lukashenko: The scale of hunger on the planet is approaching the figures of the post-war years

Фото: belta.by

The scale of hunger on the planet is approaching the figures of the post-war years. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the II Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, BelTA reports.

"In the age of high technology, the issue of food shortage is still on the agenda. The scale of hunger on the planet is already approaching the figures of the post-war years (about 750 million people are starving, almost 3 billion more do not have adequate nutrition). What should we call it?" - noted the President.

At the same time, countries exporting food, fertilizers, agricultural machinery are deprived of the right to supply their products where they are urgently needed for political reasons.