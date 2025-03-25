Lukashenko: The World Is Shaking, and Belarus Is on the Edge of Systemic Geopolitical Crisis news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2d1c5fad-76fa-45ab-92c6-f1af25d2d1e3/conversions/39ebb17a-81cf-45ef-9209-c0a2b0ba1e49-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2d1c5fad-76fa-45ab-92c6-f1af25d2d1e3/conversions/39ebb17a-81cf-45ef-9209-c0a2b0ba1e49-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2d1c5fad-76fa-45ab-92c6-f1af25d2d1e3/conversions/39ebb17a-81cf-45ef-9209-c0a2b0ba1e49-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2d1c5fad-76fa-45ab-92c6-f1af25d2d1e3/conversions/39ebb17a-81cf-45ef-9209-c0a2b0ba1e49-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The world is unstable, and Belarus is teetering on the brink of a systemic geopolitical crisis. This statement was made by the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, during the inauguration ceremony at the Palace of Independence, as reported by BELTA.

"We have become strong, significant, and noticeable. But, as strange as it may sound, we are once again walking on the edge. On the edge of the abyss of a systemic geopolitical crisis. And not just us," the head of state noted. "The world is shaky. One challenge rapidly replaces another. The number of hot spots is increasing. The escalation around us is only intensifying. NATO forces stand at our doorstep, doing everything to draw Belarus into conflict."

Lukashenko highlighted the challenges that have arisen over the past five years: the pandemic, a massive hybrid attack through a color revolution, intensified sanctions, and ongoing provocations along Belarus's western and southern borders. "And we stood and continue to stand, not yielding to provocations," he stated.

"This is all a result of the global games played by those who believe they have the right to dictate their will to the whole world, violating international principles and norms," the Belarusian leader declared. "On what grounds have they assumed such a right? As co-founders of the United Nations, we are entitled to pose the question this way," he remarked.