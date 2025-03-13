President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, during his official visit to the Russian Federation, asserted that there is no Russophobia in the republic and that this will remain the case forever.

"I believe that today, no one needs convincing about the correctness of the choice we have made. Although from time to time, some hot-headed individuals arise, spawning narratives about imbalanced benefits, the dependency of Minsk, and the necessity of Belarus joining Russia, even making derisive comments about our union," stated the head of state. "But if 25 years haven't been enough for them to appreciate the merits of the integration model implemented by two sovereign nations, then those so-called think tanks and experts are truly worth little."

Lukashenko emphasized that the demand for Belarus from Russia has been underscored by the current sanctions situation. For instance, in the field of microelectronics—an industry preserved and developed in Belarus since the days of the Soviet Union.