Lukashenko: This victory is not only for me as President, but also for millions of our Belarusians

"First of all, I would like to congratulate all of us on the victory in the elections. This is a victory not only for me, the President, but also for millions of our Belarusians. On January 26, we overcame another historical crossroads. We passed it confidently and wisely, without deviating from the path we have been going for a third of a century. This is the way of peace and creation, national unity and patriotism, justice and broad opportunities for everyone – everything that we call as the state for the people. This is our Belarusian way!" - said Alexander Lukashenko.