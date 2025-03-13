Lukashenko to Address Federation Council on Second Day of His Visit to Russia

The official visit of President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus to the Russian Federation is ongoing.

It is anticipated that today, on the second day of his visit, the Belarusian leader will visit the Federation Council, the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, where he is expected to deliver a speech at a plenary session and meet with the Chairwoman of the Federation Council, Valentina Matviyenko.

President Lukashenko arrived in Moscow on March 13. On the same day, the official talks were held in the Kremlin with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. The two leaders engaged in a one-on-one discussion lasting just over an hour, after which they addressed the agenda in an expanded format, with the participation of delegation members during a lunch segment of the negotiations.

It is possible that the two leaders may continue their discussions, as President Lukashenko stated the day before: "We have completed only a third of our negotiations. We will continue tomorrow, if necessary, and the day after that, to contemplate our future direction. These matters need to be determined, as time is moving quickly and presents us with numerous issues."

In discussions with the Russian leader, Alexander Lukashenko spoke of the popular support in Belarus for the course toward cooperation with Russia, as evident from the results of the recent presidential elections.

"This was a vote to affirm: 'Are we with Russia, our eastern vector, is our cradle here, or somewhere else?' The answer has been provided. The people have spoken. This question has quietly stood as a primary concern for us, always present but not publicly voiced. It is a characteristic of all our elections," he remarked.

The President expressed Belarus's readiness to engage in ambitious national projects in Russia. "Together with the President of Russia, we are not only thinking about recovery growth and import substitution but also about proactive development. We have already begun to implement certain initiatives in various directions. Belarus and Russia require a technological breakthrough for the future of our countries and peoples. We have all that is necessary for this. In fact, we possess even more than required," the Belarusian leader asserted.

Lukashenko also confirmed his planned attendance at the Victory Parade in Moscow on May 9, marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. "Thank you, Russians, for being at the forefront of this process. Without you, it would have been difficult to preserve the Great Victory that we take pride in today. For us, the Belarusians, it is a great honor to participate in the anniversary Victory Parade on Red Square in Moscow on May 9, 2025," the head of state emphasized.

The two leaders addressed a variety of questions from the media representatives, including the prospects for a ceasefire and subsequent peaceful resolution in Ukraine, the implementation of allied economic plans, the possibility of renewing cooperation with western partners who've exited the market, and the conditions under which this might be feasible.

Vladimir Putin underscored that Belarus's interests are always taken into account in Russia's relations with other entities. This stems from the very close cooperation between the two countries across various fields. "Considering Belarus's interests aligns perfectly with Russia's national interests," pointed out the Russian leader. "Failing to consider Belarus's interests would be detrimental to us."