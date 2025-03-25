3.66 BYN
Lukashenko to Belarusians: "I Never Abandoned You and Will Not Abandon You, Betray or Run Away"
During the inauguration ceremony at the Palace of Independence, Alexander Lukashenko expressed that he is a happy President and promised to do everything possible to justify the trust placed in him by Belarusians.
"A new period of presidential powers always brings new historical conditions, expectations, and tasks. Our priorities remain unchanged: peace, security, the well-being of our native Belarus, the dignity of the nation, and the prosperity of each individual," said the head of state.
"I know that I have true like-minded people beside me. People who believe in the correctness of what we are doing, sincerely loving Belarus and being true patriots. No leader has such hardworking and reliable people as you, Belarusians! Therefore, I am a happy President, and Belarus is a country where I want to live," emphasized Alexander Lukashenko.
"Your President has never abandoned you and will not abandon you, will not betray you and will not run away. You are my whole life, and I will do my utmost to justify the enormous trust you have placed in me. I wish all of us peace, goodness, health, happiness, joy, and inexhaustible energy to realize the grand tasks set before us by the people. We have no other right or opportunity but to achieve this. And we will do it! The choice has been made; it's time for new victories!" concluded the Belarusian leader.