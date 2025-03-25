Lukashenko to Belarusians: "I Never Abandoned You and Will Not Abandon You, Betray or Run Away"

During the inauguration ceremony at the Palace of Independence, Alexander Lukashenko expressed that he is a happy President and promised to do everything possible to justify the trust placed in him by Belarusians.

"A new period of presidential powers always brings new historical conditions, expectations, and tasks. Our priorities remain unchanged: peace, security, the well-being of our native Belarus, the dignity of the nation, and the prosperity of each individual," said the head of state.

"I know that I have true like-minded people beside me. People who believe in the correctness of what we are doing, sincerely loving Belarus and being true patriots. No leader has such hardworking and reliable people as you, Belarusians! Therefore, I am a happy President, and Belarus is a country where I want to live," emphasized Alexander Lukashenko.