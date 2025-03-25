3.66 BYN
Lukashenko to his contenders in elections: Thanks to you we have shown a sample of pure competition
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko addressed his contenders in presidential elections during the inauguration ceremony at the Palace of Independence on March 25.
"Today I also wish to address my contenders - candidates who nominated themselves for the post of President. Thanks to you, we have shown an example of real, pure competition. Without internal intrigue, manipulation by external powers," said the Belarusian leader. - Thanks to those who do not fit into such a political and legal format, but keeps on teaching us from abroad how to live, working towards grants from Western 'democracies'.