Peace, freedom, and independence — these are the greatest values that must be cherished and protected. This was the declaration of Alexander Lukashenko. The President, alongside the Belarusian people, participated in a solemn ceremony at the "Hill of Glory" memorial complex.

Thousands gathered to honor the heroism of the victors, those who gifted us our Independence Day. The times we live in demand that we continue to fight for the future. But, as our President said, together we are capable of facing any challenge.

A peaceful sky, endless green expanses, and the monumental Hill of Glory — these are symbols of bravery, places of our glory, and sites of national remembrance. One among the many memorials scattered across Belarusian land. On July 3, a true river of people flowed to its gates. Independence Day is a celebration where our history and our present are intertwined with profound emotion.

The participants shared their feelings:

"Just contemplating what our people endured in those distant times, what this victory cost them — it sends shivers down the spine. Of course, it’s a heartfelt response, because this is a very significant, very solemn day for all of us."

"Every day in Belarus, I feel a sense of unity with my nation and love it dearly. Especially when I’m abroad, I realize that Belarus is the best place: clean, friendly, soulful, wonderful."

"Independence is truly vital for any nation. Today, the world is fragile, so we must hold onto it with both hands. And never forget the high price it cost. Remember your roots, do everything possible for your country."

The honor guard, banners representing the fronts that liberated the Motherland, an orchestra, youth, and veterans. Together with the Belarusian people and the President, a wreath was laid by the head of state in memory of those who made Independence Day possible. For most, this holiday simply means peace.

The liberation of the capital in July 1944 restored peace to Belarusian soil — a crucial step on the path to the Great Victory. Weeks after the destruction of the "Minsk Pocket," all of Belarus was freed.

"Today, by the will of the people, we celebrate this significant date of the Great Patriotic War on Independence Day. We honor those who fell bravely for our peaceful present. We remember the war’s victims and pay tribute to our dear veterans of war and labor, whose resilience, courage, and love for the Motherland will forever serve as an example for us and future generations. Deep respect and eternal glory to all who perished for the freedom and independence of beloved Belarus," said Alexander Lukashenko.

The participants observed a moment of silence in memory of the fallen.

The President: Fighting for the Future

For eighty years, we have paid homage to the heroism and resilience of our people. The struggle for freedom and life was heroic and unwavering. Heavy trials did not break us.

"The example of our heroic ancestors shows: we must fight for the future. A person always can and must oppose evil, no matter how powerful or cunning it may be," stated the President.

He emphasized that today, the world is at a crossroads, and no one knows what challenges tomorrow may bring. "Look around you. The West has once again decided to burn its debts and problems in a global fire — and to destroy several million lives in the process," Lukashenko declared.

"The task for all people of goodwill, especially the youth, is to unite, to stop the madmen. To stop them in the name of humanity’s future."

"We must in no way lose this victory. It is the dignity of our people, a mark of our greatness. Such facts in history are never forgotten. Peace, freedom, and independence are our heritage and our highest values — we must cherish and defend them. We must strengthen national unity, our economy, and the defense of our homeland, every day, every hour. This is the duty of the present generation to the past and the future — so that our beloved Belarus continues to thrive and flourish," Lukashenko underscored.

He especially noted that if all Belarusians, including children and youth, embrace this feeling, then everyone together can preserve a peaceful and calm country under a serene blue sky.

Together, we will face any challenge — this is the resolve of the Belarusian leader. The victorious spirit of our ancestors runs deep in our blood.

During his visit to the memorial complex, the head of state expressed warm gratitude to veterans for their heroism, and in their persons, to all participants of the war. The Hill of Glory was erected precisely in their honor.

"A huge thank you from all of us to those who did not live to see this day. We must preserve such Belarus in their memory," the Belarusian leader addressed the veterans. "Live long, stay healthy. Wishing you happiness."

"We don’t want war more than anyone," Lukashenko began, but his colleagues added, But you don’t give away your beloved!"

As the President passed by a platoon of cadets from the Military Academy, one of the servicemen, third-year student Rostislav Dolgov, unexpectedly approached him.

"Comrade President! I have been walking toward you for eleven long years. Since 2014, when we came here from Ukraine," he said.

"From Ukraine? But we won’t let you fight. You will defend Belarus now," Lukashenko replied.

"I would like to express on behalf of myself and my family my gratitude for what you have given us — not just a home, but a new chapter in our lives," the young man added.

"Are your parents working?" the President inquired.

"Absolutely!" the cadet answered. "My father is a big fan of yours," he added.

"And do you have siblings?" - Lukashenko asked.

"Yes, a brother and sister. My brother was born here," Rostislav shared.

The head of state took a commemorative photo with the cadet and emphasized, "We are always open to Ukrainians. You are our people. Don’t listen to anyone who says we are at war or planning to go to war. These are our people."

Belarus has not known war for eighty years. In today’s reality, this is a tremendous achievement and a testament to everyone who honors tradition, peace, and the memory of generations’ heroism.

Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus:

"We, the current generation, must protect our country, do everything possible to ensure it remains safe and peaceful. The President says we don’t want war, and the Belarusian people do not seek it. But the Belarusian people are ready to defend themselves. The armed forces, other military formations are prepared to do all they can to keep our nation secure."

Natalia Kachanova, Chairwoman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:

"Every year, with special feelings, we mark this holiday because we understand how important it is, especially in today’s circumstances, to preserve peace and tranquility on our native land. All of this is thanks to those who fought for freedom and independence eighty years ago. We celebrated the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory this year. Those who rebuilt our country after the war, who created a sovereign, independent state from the ruins of the Soviet Union — they are our people, who performed heroics time and again; and today, we live in a wonderful country."

July 3 — A Day of Pride for Our Homeland