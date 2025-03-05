Lukashenko: UK and Biden Administration are implicated in another round of escalation in Ukraine

Photo: RIA Novosti news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9faa7e0c-7307-4bdd-9368-251d25deb77b/conversions/eba83da7-0894-405e-b611-4a5f263bce61-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9faa7e0c-7307-4bdd-9368-251d25deb77b/conversions/eba83da7-0894-405e-b611-4a5f263bce61-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9faa7e0c-7307-4bdd-9368-251d25deb77b/conversions/eba83da7-0894-405e-b611-4a5f263bce61-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9faa7e0c-7307-4bdd-9368-251d25deb77b/conversions/eba83da7-0894-405e-b611-4a5f263bce61-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w Photo: RIA Novosti

Vladimir Putin once said that he had worked with three U.S. presidents, and each was a different person. But there was an impression that decisions are sometimes made not by them, but by someone in the shadows. Alexander Lukashenko also slightly hinted that there was someone pushing Ukraine towards conflict.

President of Belarus lifted the veil of secrecy and told who was implicated in this in an interview with a well-known blogger Mario Nawfal.

"I didn't want to talk about that, but it was made public. When the process in Istanbul was moving towards peace agreements, the ex-Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson came there and forbade Zelensky to go to peace. He once again leant on Zelensky towards war. I know very well how this nitty-gritty of politics functions in the West. Johnson never did it on his own, if he had not been pushed by the then administration of the United States," said Alexander Lukashenko.