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Lukashenko: Ukraine has absolutely nothing to fear from Belarus
Ukraine has absolutely nothing to fear from Belarus, but this issue is being fanned by certain political ambitions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated this in an interview with Al Arabiya TV.
Responding to the interviewer's question about whether Ukraine has anything to fear from Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko stated: "Absolutely nothing. Absolutely nothing. And they know it, and the military knows it. The people, the people of Ukraine, know it. This issue is being fanned by certain political ambitions."
The President noted that the media has somewhat exaggerated this issue. "Well, Zelensky played along. He started making statements against Belarus. At first, I wondered why he needed this. After all, he understands, and the military reports to him (I know this for sure), that there is no danger from Belarus. He understands this. But nevertheless, he makes these statements," the head of state said.
He believes that the West is pushing Volodymyr Zelensky to make such statements. After all, there had previously been no talk in Ukraine about the possibility of an attack from Belarus, while Europeans were the ones expressing the most concern about this topic. "I think Western countries are pressuring Zelensky: 'Why aren't you saying anything? We're speaking for you, and you're keeping quiet.' So he made these clumsy, completely unnecessary statements," Alexander Lukashenko believes.