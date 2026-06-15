Ukraine has absolutely nothing to fear from Belarus, but this issue is being fanned by certain political ambitions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated this in an interview with Al Arabiya TV.

Responding to the interviewer's question about whether Ukraine has anything to fear from Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko stated: "Absolutely nothing. Absolutely nothing. And they know it, and the military knows it. The people, the people of Ukraine, know it. This issue is being fanned by certain political ambitions."

The President noted that the media has somewhat exaggerated this issue. "Well, Zelensky played along. He started making statements against Belarus. At first, I wondered why he needed this. After all, he understands, and the military reports to him (I know this for sure), that there is no danger from Belarus. He understands this. But nevertheless, he makes these statements," the head of state said.