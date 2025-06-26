President of Kazakhstan is on Working Visit to Belarus

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/557f81c0-710e-4784-9b3d-9038a7c05aba/conversions/3d7ecda2-3c82-47cb-98a1-dbea63426f63-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/557f81c0-710e-4784-9b3d-9038a7c05aba/conversions/3d7ecda2-3c82-47cb-98a1-dbea63426f63-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/557f81c0-710e-4784-9b3d-9038a7c05aba/conversions/3d7ecda2-3c82-47cb-98a1-dbea63426f63-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/557f81c0-710e-4784-9b3d-9038a7c05aba/conversions/3d7ecda2-3c82-47cb-98a1-dbea63426f63-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Belarus on a working visit. The head of state's plane landed at the Minsk National Airport, BELTA reports.

In the Belarusian capital, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and a plenary session of the IV Eurasian Economic Forum, which are organized as part of Belarus' chairmanship of the Eurasian Economic Union in 2025.

Representative delegations from several dozen countries are expected to attend the events. The EAEU Summit will be chaired by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

The Eurasian Economic Forum began its work on June 26 at the Minsk International Exhibition Center. In total, the forum program covers six major topical units, including 35 events, with more than 2.7 thousand people from 33 countries participating.