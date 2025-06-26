3.78 BYN
President of Kazakhstan is on Working Visit to Belarus
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Belarus on a working visit. The head of state's plane landed at the Minsk National Airport, BELTA reports.
In the Belarusian capital, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and a plenary session of the IV Eurasian Economic Forum, which are organized as part of Belarus' chairmanship of the Eurasian Economic Union in 2025.
Representative delegations from several dozen countries are expected to attend the events. The EAEU Summit will be chaired by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.
The Eurasian Economic Forum began its work on June 26 at the Minsk International Exhibition Center. In total, the forum program covers six major topical units, including 35 events, with more than 2.7 thousand people from 33 countries participating.
The EAEU Leaders' Summit will be held on June 27 at the Palace of Independence. The agenda of the meeting includes current issues of Eurasian integration, which concern international activities, strategic directions for the development of Eurasian economic integration, liberalization of services in the EAEU, economic cooperation in the field of sports, as well as the development of trade and economic cooperation with the main partners of the EAEU.