EAEU Citizens Have Equal Rights to Employment in Any State of the Five

The fundamental principles of the EAEU are economic freedom and equal conditions for economic activity. Freedom of movement and freedom of labor are the topics discussed at the fourth section of the Eurasian Economic Forum.

All citizens of the EAEU states have equal rights to employment in any country of the Five. Even more - regardless of where a person comes from and where he worked (in Russia, Kazakhstan or Kyrgyzstan), he will be able to receive a pension. In the EAEU, it is not the person who goes for a pension, but the pension who goes for the person.

Three documents are required for employment: a passport, a diploma of education (or a certificate of qualification) and a work record book.

It is important that the EAEU states have mutual recognition of diplomas (except for doctors and pharmacists). There is an agreement on mutual recognition of academic degrees. A list of professions in demand for the EAEU market has been compiled and is constantly updated. And this is a good help in forming a plan for recruitment to educational institutions.

"If we look at the real situation with migration flows, of course, the center of attraction today is the labor market of the Russian Federation. This is due to the large selection of jobs, good level of wages. And the donor in this labor migration market is primarily the Kyrgyz Republic. And based on this, each country determines its own approaches. Of course, each state, including the Republic of Belarus, is very interested in attracting highly qualified labor. The labor market in Belarus today is experiencing a fairly high demand for labor," emphasized the Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Irina Kostevich.