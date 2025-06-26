Cuba Offers to Create Logistics Hub to Simplify Exports from EAEU to Latin America

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/07833abd-e1eb-4eb5-8dde-d8f3f74fe693/conversions/d88a6e46-58f2-4b30-b86e-5872601d5139-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/07833abd-e1eb-4eb5-8dde-d8f3f74fe693/conversions/d88a6e46-58f2-4b30-b86e-5872601d5139-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/07833abd-e1eb-4eb5-8dde-d8f3f74fe693/conversions/d88a6e46-58f2-4b30-b86e-5872601d5139-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/07833abd-e1eb-4eb5-8dde-d8f3f74fe693/conversions/d88a6e46-58f2-4b30-b86e-5872601d5139-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Participants of the Eurasian Economic Forum discuss the future development of integration. The agenda includes a full range of matters related to the conditions for the functioning of the single Eurasian market.

On June 26, the Eurasian Economic Forum discusses the future of not only Eurasian integration. The allies have never limited their cooperation to the framework of the Five's union. Belarus has always been committed to the integration formula, that is, close cooperation with other regional associations.

"We are open, ready for cooperation, but the West, unfortunately, is pursuing a destructive policy. And in this situation, joining efforts, coordinating our activities, integration is simply a vital necessity for our countries. There is huge interest in the activities of the EAEU. And this is evidenced by the fact that the five states, the main core of the EAEU, have now been joined by the observers - Cuba and Uzbekistan, quite active, interested, who have already integrated in cooperation, interaction," CIS Secretary General Sergei Lebedev emphasized.

These days, not only the countries participating in the Eurasian Five are present in Minsk, but almost three dozen states that confirms a high interest in cooperation. And it does not matter what the distances are between us. Cuba, for example, is 9 thousand km away, but this does not prevent the Island of Freedom from simply being in touch, but from participating in the negotiation process as an observer.