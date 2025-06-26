“Nicaragua has formally requested observer status in this important union, and we would also like to reiterate and emphasize that this is a very important goal for us. We are ready to fulfill all necessary procedures and requirements to obtain such status. But we already feel part of that union. We are actively working with the Russian Federation, Belarus in the framework of major projects in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, equipment supplies, creating banking instruments that allow us to overcome the barriers that the imperialists from the EU and the United States create for us,” Nicaragua’s representative said.