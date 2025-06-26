Presidential Gratitudes Awarded to Six Chinese Companies for Successful Project Implementation

The gratitude of the President of the Republic of Belarus has been awarded to several Chinese companies involved in the construction of the National Football Stadium and an international standard swimming pool. The corresponding decree was signed by President Alexander Lukashenko on June 26, according to BELTA.

For the successful implementation of the technical and economic assistance project for the "National Football Stadium," awards were given to China Engineering Corporation IPPR, Jinxin International Engineering and Management Company, and Beijing Urban Construction Group.