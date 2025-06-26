The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, is scheduled to engage in discussions in Minsk with His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince and representative of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. This information was provided by Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's Press Secretary, as reported by RIA Novosti.

"Of course, during the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit, there will be bilateral meetings. Such occasions are typically used to hold extensive conversations with various counterparts. There will also be a dedicated engagement with the Crown Prince of the UAE, who, by the way, will be signing a long-awaited free trade zone agreement," Peskov told journalists.