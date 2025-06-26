The Eurasian Economic Union is primarily a common market for goods and services with a unified trade regulation system, including customs, technical, sanitary, and veterinary regulations, as well as a common procurement rule. This was stated by the State Secretary of the Union State, Sergey Glazyev.

"The Union State is implementing development tasks, with scientific and technical programs being the main tools. Recently, a strategy for the scientific and technological development of the Union State was adopted. Such a sphere does not exist within the Eurasian Economic Commission or other integration associations, including the CIS. The CIS has its own socio-cultural agenda, but lacks a goal-oriented development institute like in the Union State," noted the State Secretary of the Union State.

Alexander Lukashenko consistently emphasizes the importance of expanding cooperation. Belarus is more connected with partners through cooperation projects than any other, as its economy is open and focused on high-tech activities. At the exhibition within the Eurasian Economic Forum, machinery and equipment with high added value are presented, which can only be created through cooperation.

"Belarus’s connection with Russia is the highest among all partner relationships within the Eurasian Economic Union. Belarus is a key consumer of the results of scientific and technological programs, which form new types of activities and sectors of economic development. The Eurasian Commission has implemented an instrument for subsidizing interest rates to support cooperative projects. Two projects are already underway, and Belarus is participating in both," Sergey Glazyev explained.