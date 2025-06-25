12th Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia starts in Nizhny Novgorod

The Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia starts on June 26 in Nizhny Novgorod. This year, the signing of about a hundred contracts for more than 700 million rubles has been announced. All this will be within the framework of the sections. An exhibition of industrial achievements of the two countries will also be opened.

Nizhny Novgorod has become the center of interregional union cooperation between Belarus and Russia. The 12th Forum of Regions is a truly long-awaited event.

Belarusian equipment is truly known and loved here. According to the results of only 10 months, from January to October 2024, 231 MTZ tractors, 30 Gomselmash combines and 38 units of Bobruiskagromash equipment were delivered to the region. This is the best confirmation of the quality of Belarusian equipment.

You can travel around Nizhny Novgorod on buses. This abbreviation of the names of two cities is not accidental, since the buses are assembled together. Some are assembled in Minsk at the BKM holding, some in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

The Russian region is also famous for its GAZ plant, the famous cars are also assembled today with the participation of Belarusian enterprises, using Belarusian components. The GAZ plant will be one of the sites for the Forum of Regions, one of the sections will be held there, and there will be seven of them in total.