Putin: Conflict Between Israel and Iran Can Be Considered a Thing of the Past

The conflict between Israel and Iran, it can be said, has been left behind. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the plenary session of the IV Eurasian Economic Forum in Minsk.

"In May, the free trade agreement with Iran came into force. God willing, the situation in the Middle East is calming down. The conflict between Israel and Iran, let us consider it as history. This means we can now develop relations with all the countries in the region, including Iran," Putin declared.