Lukashenko urges Belarusians not to lose vigilance and timely report on anything extraordinary

BELTA

During a conversation with the employees of the Minsk Automobile Plant, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko urged citizens not to lose vigilance and report anything out of the ordinary in a timely manner, BELTA reports.

"We must build our life without war. This is the top priority. Our country must be safe. Therefore, the issue of defense and security is the number one issue. Who needs a country where a mother and father are afraid to let their child out on the street," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

He recalled that in the 1990s, crime had to be literally burned out with a hot iron. "I must protect those people who elected me President. The situation is different now, now we act calmly. Now we see threats on the border. Therefore, we are focused there," Alexander Lukashenko said.

At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that without the participation of the citizens themselves, only by the forces of the special services, it is very difficult to fully ensure security in the country. "If you have seen something extraordinary, something wrong, inform us, we will check," the Belarusian leader urged.