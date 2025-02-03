3.43 RUB
Lukashenko wants to create commission for proposals on new government
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko wants to create a commission to develop proposals on the formation of a new government. This statement was made at a meeting with authorized representatives in the recent presidential elections, BELTA reports.
"We will decide on the government. I would like you to make your proposals on the government," the head of state noted.
"We need to create a commission of senior officials. The government is performing its duties - it has resigned. We need to look at the list now, starting from the Prime Minister to the head of the concern and governors. This commission includes Kochanova, Sergeenko (heads of the chambers of parliament), the prosecutor general and so on - this is the top. I would like you to make your proposals, we will consider your opinion when making decisions," the President instructed.