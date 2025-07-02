Watch onlineTV Programm
Lukashenko: We advocate for a peaceful Belarus, but must prepare for the worst

Belarus remains a peaceful country, but we must be prepared for anything. This was emphasized by President Alexander Lukashenko on July 3 during a conversation with veterans at the memorial complex "Hill of Glory."

"Believe me, I am not trying to heighten the tension. We don’t need that. We support a peaceful Belarus. But, as the saying goes, we must not stumble like we did in June 1941 (you remember better than I do). We must be ready for everything. Not to lull ourselves into complacency, not to lull others, and not to claim that everything is quiet, peaceful, and nothing will happen. If nothing happens—that’s good. But we must prepare for the worst," emphasized Alexander Lukashenko.