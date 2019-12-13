Lukashenko: We are ready for the elections and ready to respond to any provocations

Belarus is ready for the elections and ready to respond to any provocations. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in an interview with “Izvestia” on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, BelTA informs.

“We do not exclude that there may be some insinuations, provocations and so on. But there will be no more 2020. We will not allow it, because we know who is doing it. Recently, thanks to Mike Pompeo, with whom we met (former director of the CIA and then head of the State Department), he was in Belarus. Then he told to Vovan and Lexus your (Russian pranksters - Editor's note): “Yes, we failed to do a color revolution in Belarus,” said the head of state.