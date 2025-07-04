Lukashenko: We Fight for Minds and Hearts of Our People. If We Lose, Our Time Will Be Reckoned

It is better to fight for the historical truth under a peaceful, bright sky than to go to war. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated this at the opening of the Glory Museum of Mogilev Region, reports BELTA.

The President emphasized the importance of preserving historical truth: "Right now, there is a fight for the minds and hearts of our people. If we lose this fight, our time will be reckoned. That’s why we cling to this historical memory. Moreover, the feat of our Soviet people, including on Belarusian land, is a pride for any nation. No nation would refuse this."