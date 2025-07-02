Lukashenko: We must fight for the future

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko calls on all people of good will to unite in order to prevent a global catastrophe. The head of state made this statement at a ceremony at the "Hill of Glory" memorial complex in honor of Independence Day.

"The example of our heroic ancestors shows: we must fight for the future. A person always can and must oppose evil, no matter how strong and cunning it is," said the President.

According to him, today the world is at a critical turning point, and no one knows what they will face tomorrow. "You see what is happening around us. The West has once again decided to burn all its debts and problems in a global fire. And at the same time, to burn several million inhabitants of our planet," Lukashenko declared. "The task of all people of good will, especially the youth, is to unite, stop the madmen. To stop them for the sake of the future of all humanity."