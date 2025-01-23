Lukashenko: We Will Create a Society of Justice Where One Wants to Live

Belarus will in no way deviate from the path of true democracy and respect for human beings. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated this during the "Unity Marathon" campaign, writes BELTA.

"We will in no way deviate from the path of true democracy and respect for human beings. We should not silence anyone or force them to go where they do not want to. We will create a society of justice where one wants to live," emphasized the Belarusian leader.