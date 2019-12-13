Lukashenko would like to visit Antarctica

At a meeting with scientists and participants of Belarusian Antarctic expeditions, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that he would be happy to visit Antarctica, BELTA reports.

"I am interested to hear what, from climate and environmental forecasts to the study of biodiversity and the survival characteristics of organisms in a harsh climate, we could use in science and in our lives in the future. Your personal impressions and stories are also interesting to me. The region is harsh, the work is not easy, and also far from home for a long time. I think you have something to tell," Alexander Lukashenko added.

During the meeting, the President also shared his personal thoughts: "I would be very pleased, if you think about it, to visit this pole of our planet. Maybe someday we will meet there. And not only discuss it in more detail, but, as the people say, touch everything that exists there and can be reached."

"Thank you for the fact that you, passionate people, smart people, have penetrated the very secrets of our planet and are trying to bring this into our lives," the head of state concluded.

As reported, at the beginning of the year, Alexander Lukashenko, together with Russian President Vladimir Putin, took part in an event to put into trial operation a new wintering complex at the Vostok station in Antarctica. The event was held in the format of a video conference. Then the head of the Belarusian state suggested that his Russian counterpart visit Antarctica.

"Maybe we should go someday? I wonder," Alexander Lukashenko asked.

"Yes, good," Vladimir Putin answered him.