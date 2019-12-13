3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
Lukashenko would like to visit Antarctica
At a meeting with scientists and participants of Belarusian Antarctic expeditions, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that he would be happy to visit Antarctica, BELTA reports.
"I am interested to hear what, from climate and environmental forecasts to the study of biodiversity and the survival characteristics of organisms in a harsh climate, we could use in science and in our lives in the future. Your personal impressions and stories are also interesting to me. The region is harsh, the work is not easy, and also far from home for a long time. I think you have something to tell," Alexander Lukashenko added.
During the meeting, the President also shared his personal thoughts: "I would be very pleased, if you think about it, to visit this pole of our planet. Maybe someday we will meet there. And not only discuss it in more detail, but, as the people say, touch everything that exists there and can be reached."
"Thank you for the fact that you, passionate people, smart people, have penetrated the very secrets of our planet and are trying to bring this into our lives," the head of state concluded.
As reported, at the beginning of the year, Alexander Lukashenko, together with Russian President Vladimir Putin, took part in an event to put into trial operation a new wintering complex at the Vostok station in Antarctica. The event was held in the format of a video conference. Then the head of the Belarusian state suggested that his Russian counterpart visit Antarctica.
"Maybe we should go someday? I wonder," Alexander Lukashenko asked.
"Yes, good," Vladimir Putin answered him.
Addressing the polar explorers, the President of Belarus noted the difficult conditions in which they have to work, and even the route to the station is very long and difficult: "You are accomplishing a feat. We are proud of you. Thank you very much. We, Belarusians, will be more actively involved in these processes. Live in harmony. We are brothers, we have nothing to divide. Contribution to science should be from both Russia and Belarus."
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Environmental safety requires consolidation of the entire world community
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
In the world
All
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Trump makes several appointments to his new administration: what position will Elon Musk hold?
Regions
All
Incidents
All