Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated on July 1 during a solemn Independence Day gathering that the centers of global tension are being ignited directly from the offices of Western officials, BELTA reported.

"Eighty years after our victory, the Yalta peace has been replaced by a Brussels-Washington adventure. The hotspots of tension are being fueled directly from the offices of Western officials. They play with people's lives as if they were characters in a computer game or a Hollywood movie," emphasized Alexander Lukashenko.