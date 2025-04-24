Lukashenko's comments on attracting labor migrants from Pakistan to Belarus

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/22ba3424-b2be-435f-8299-ed9dbd4973ce/conversions/8937fd6f-ecde-4a6b-85eb-d54a770eda75-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/22ba3424-b2be-435f-8299-ed9dbd4973ce/conversions/8937fd6f-ecde-4a6b-85eb-d54a770eda75-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/22ba3424-b2be-435f-8299-ed9dbd4973ce/conversions/8937fd6f-ecde-4a6b-85eb-d54a770eda75-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/22ba3424-b2be-435f-8299-ed9dbd4973ce/conversions/8937fd6f-ecde-4a6b-85eb-d54a770eda75-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko spoke about plans to bring in migrant workers to Belarus, including from Pakistan, BelTA informs.

The head of state thus responded to one of the topics that are being discussed on the Internet after his talks with the leaders of Pakistan: "We did have such a conversation; they raised the topic of labor resources, as they have them in excess, and we do not have enough."

Alexander Lukashenko stated that many countries and regions, including the European Union and Russia, are facing the issue with the shortage of labor resources. "Naturally, the European Union, Russia, and, probably, Belarus will have to accept the fact that people from other countries, mostly Asian nations, will work here. During the negotiations with the Pakistanis, we agreed that we will draft a program that will be approved by an intergovernmental agreement. In other words, we need to develop a mechanism to prevent the things that some are trying to scare us with," the President said.

He stated that those interested want to stir up the Belarusian society just exploiting this topic. At the same time Alexander Lukashenko reminded his thesis that labor productivity in Belarus is still two or three times lower than in the European Union. "I can say popularly, unpopularly: well, if someone is afraid of foreigners, one should work then for three, at least for two. And in the next 10-15 years we won't talk about the shortage of labor resources at all," said the Belarusian leader. - Do we want it? Not really. I say unpopularly, but frankly.

"If we want to preserve our country, preserve our people, be sovereign, independent, build the Museum of the History of Belarusian statehood and our people and admire what we were and how many centuries we have been living, the economy must be at the core. And this is people. If we want to work and manage processes, there is no fear that migrants from other countries will come to us [BelTA note]. We will have, let's say, 60 or 100 foreigners out of a thousand people. This is a normal practice," emphasized the head of state. - In general, we have enough labor resources. And where there is not enough, we will enlighten each person and take him to live on the most beautiful land - the Belarusian land. From any country. Those who want to work."