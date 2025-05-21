Natalia Petkevich Appointed Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has appointed Natalia Petkevich as Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus. In her new role, she will oversee the social sector, BELTA reports.

Until now, Natalia Petkevich served as the First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Belarus.

Regarding her appointment, President Lukashenko stated: "Natalia Petkevich has held various leadership roles within the Presidential Administration in previous years, and she is well-acquainted with this work. I considered her earlier for the position of Vice Prime Minister. Our social sector is perhaps the most complex. With her approach, discipline, and high standards, I am confident that we will finally be able to address not only the production of quality films—though we somehow lack understanding that cinema must encompass all ideological components. Therefore, I am convinced that the importance of culture, as well as sports, healthcare, and education, cannot be overstated."

In this context, President Lukashenko also mentioned Belarus’s cooperation with African nations, highlighting the country's expertise in healthcare, education, and other fields.

Natalia Vladimirovna Petkevich was born in Minsk in 1972. She graduated from the Department of Law at Belarusian State University in 1994 and holds a Candidate of Legal Sciences degree.

Her career in the Presidential Administration began in 1994. In 1994-1995, she held the position of leading specialist in the Department of State Law of the State and Legal Administration.

1995-1998 - chief specialist, adviser-consultant, head of the Department of State and International Law of the State and Legal Administration.

In 1998-1999, she worked as the head of the Department of State and International Law of the Main State and Legal Administration, in 1999-2001 - deputy head of the Main Administration - head of the Department of State and International Law of the Main State and Legal Administration.

2001-2004 - Press Secretary of the President of Belarus.

2004-2009 - Deputy Head of the Administration of the President of Belarus.

2009-2010 - First Deputy Head of the Administration of the President of Belarus.

2011-2014 - Assistant to the President of Belarus.

In 2015-2019, she held the position of General Director of JSC "SHANTER".

Since June 2024, she worked as the First Deputy Head of the Administration of the President of Belarus.