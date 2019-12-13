EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

President: Any politician encroaching on sovereignty of Belarus will be demolished by its people

President of Belarus gave an interview to Izvestia on the margins of the BRICS summit. Alexander Lukashenko's statements concerned not only the global, but also the domestic agenda. The Union State relations were also touched upon. What challenges do Minsk and Moscow face today? The President also outlined his clear position on sovereignty and encroachments on the independence of Belarus.

Watch new fragments of the President's interview with foreign media tomorrow in the newscasts throughout the day!

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All