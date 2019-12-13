3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
President: Any politician encroaching on sovereignty of Belarus will be demolished by its people
President of Belarus gave an interview to Izvestia on the margins of the BRICS summit. Alexander Lukashenko's statements concerned not only the global, but also the domestic agenda. The Union State relations were also touched upon. What challenges do Minsk and Moscow face today? The President also outlined his clear position on sovereignty and encroachments on the independence of Belarus.
