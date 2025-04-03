The foundations of our security were discussed today at the Palace of Independence, where the President convened a meeting of the Security Council. The agenda included a report on the state of national security and measures to strengthen it.

Alexander Lukashenko urged an assessment of the situation in each of the nine areas—not just military, but also informational, political, biological, scientific-technical, and demographic security. He emphasized the need to develop a strategy across all directions for the normal functioning of the country. The council meeting was quite closed.

The meeting featured the President's Administration, vice premiers, and the chairman of the National Bank—all of whom, as the President noted, are involved to some extent in the areas responsible for our security. This is why the Security Council meeting was held in an expanded format with an extensive agenda covering all nine areas of national security.

For the first time, the Security Council meeting format requires a focused discussion on the conditions in each of these nine national security domains (political, economic, scientific-technical, social, demographic, biological, informational, military, and ecological), noted the head of state. "The issues mentioned are fully described in the National Security Concept, which was approved by the decision of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly," the President added.

He emphasized that the Concept is a crucial document for strategic planning, touching on human interests and their life priorities. "First and foremost—guarantees of peace and security. Not only today but also in the future," the head of state remarked.

National Security Concept for Belarus

The National Security Concept, as a document, along with its essence, was approved at the Belarusian People's Congress. Consequently, the question arose regarding the criteria for assessing it. Security, not only military, but also demographic, ecological, economic, and informational security is part of the broader context.

"Although in some countries, the work with documents revealing the essence of ongoing processes in the country and the world is highly classified," the head of state noted.

The participants in the meeting included members of the Security Council and invited officials who are responsible for specific areas of national security and actively monitor the dynamics of each indicator.

"I reviewed the report. It’s a comprehensive document. You will assess it. I want to encourage all of you to commit to serious work. I would like to hear a realistic assessment of the situation from each of you. Clearly and objectively report on the problems we face. All questions discussed must be taken into account when preparing the President's Address to the Belarusian people and the National Assembly. It’s crucial to express any disagreements, identify bottlenecks, and, importantly, what else needs to be done to resolve these issues," the Belarusian leader outlined several questions.

The meetings of this kind are always classified. They often discuss issues related to weapon placements, and the Security Council evaluates military threats based on certain indicators. If troops are amassed near the border or if a certain number of exercises are conducted simultaneously, the indicator changes.

Situation in Neighboring Territories

Alexander Volfovich, Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus, stated: "We see what is happening today in the neighboring territory, near our borders, in the western theater of military operations. We observe how our closest neighbors, the Poles and the Baltic States, are militarizing and escalating aggressive rhetoric. Recently, we received information that new operational units and reconnaissance battalions are being deployed near the Suwałki Corridor, with equipment being relocated there to defend against an imaginary threat from the east. This appears quite absurd today, considering that the Armed Forces of Belarus are not focusing on increasing military budgets or the quantity of exercises."

Demographic Security

Alexander Volfovich, Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus, remarked: "We see that virtually all European countries are affected today. Unfortunately, birth rates in almost all European states are below the threshold necessary for our survival, while mortality rates exceed birth rates. The demographic crises of the 1990s and early 2000s, primarily linked to the collapse of the Soviet Union, have left a mark. The republics were abandoned to their fate, and people lived in uncertainty, which made thoughts about birth rates secondary. Thus, these demographic gaps today impact our demographic security."

The Secretary of the Security Council emphasized that Belarus is currently far ahead of European countries in programs aimed at stimulating birth rates and addressing various medical issues. "Belarus recognizes this problem and is considering it; this issue concerns both the President and the government, and work is ongoing in this direction," he assured.

Overall Conclusion

The situation is stable. However, the geopolitical landscape dictates its own rules. Sanctions will not allow for complacency in the economic direction of national security. The same goes for biological security.

Under the pretext of concerns about the potential spread of dangerous viruses, the United States has established biolabs in 27 countries, from states in the Middle East to territories of the former Soviet Union. Is this dangerous for Belarus? Certainly.

Information Security

With improper handling, it becomes a favored tool for color revolutions.

Scientific-Technical Security