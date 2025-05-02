At the outset of his meeting with Igor Babushkin, the governor of Astrakhan Region, and in the presence of Russian Ambassador Boris Gryzlov, Lukashenko openly discussed this sensitive issue. The topic had previously been addressed by the Belarusian leader during negotiations with Vladimir Putin in Volgograd. The heightened attention to this matter stems from certain circles attempting to artificially inflame tensions around it, seeking to turn it into a point of discord in Belarusian-Russian relations. Recognizing this trend, Lukashenko responded with clarity and openness to prevent any potential misinterpretations or incitements.

Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus conducts an event called "Belarus Remembers," which closely resembles the Russian "Immortal Regiment." "It's essentially the same," he explained. "People carry portraits. Who bears them and who does not is a matter for each individual. I say: 'Fine, no problem.' Some wish to march with the St. George ribbon, others... but there is no need to oppose each other. Let us move forward together," he declared.

It was previously reported that during discussions with Vladimir Putin in Volgograd, Lukashenko highlighted that, alongside the Russian-initiated "Immortal Regiment" march—symbolized by the St. George ribbon—Belarusian youth have also launched an annual campaign called "Belarus Remembers." Both events are held concurrently. "When you launched the 'Immortal Regiment,' we in Belarus followed a similar path. But, in parallel, the youth initiated the 'Belarus Remembers' campaign, which also features the St. George ribbon," he noted. "And no one in Belarus forbids the wearing of the ribbon—absolutely not," Lukashenko underscored. "I see nothing wrong with those who wish to wear the St. George ribbon. And those who prefer the symbols of 'Belarus Remembers'—they are equally valid. Both are carried together. No one is dividing anything."