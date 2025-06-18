3.78 BYN
Approximately 20 Israeli Air Force Fighter Jets Conduct Series of Strikes in Western Iran
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Iran and Israel continue to exchange blows. According to local media reports, up to ten ballistic missiles have been launched from Iranian territory toward Israel.
Footage of intercepts over Haifa has appeared online. Israeli military officials have stated that Tehran used a missile equipped with a cluster munition for the first time during the attack.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the completion of another series of strikes against Iran. In their statement, they specified that "earlier today, approximately 20 Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out a series of strikes in western Iran. The attacks targeted infrastructure of land-to-ground missile sites and Iranian armed forces personnel."