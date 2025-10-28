Watch onlineTV Programm
Putin: Ukrainian leadership must decide the fate of its citizens encircled

Ukraine's political leadership must decide the fate of its citizens encircled in Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated.

On October 29, Russian troops blocked large Ukrainian Armed Forces forces in the area.

Putin also stated that Russia is willing to allow media, including Ukrainian and foreign, into the encirclement zone and is prepared to cease hostilities as long as journalists remain there.

The Russian leader also added that the Russian Armed Forces are advancing in all areas of the Northern Military District. The situation is developing favorably for Moscow, which is now ensuring its long-term security.

