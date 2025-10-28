Major meeting between President of Belarus and scientific community planned for the end of 2025

A major meeting between the President of Belarus and the country's scientific community is planned for the end of 2025. This was announced by Vladimir Karanik, Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences, following his report to President Alexander Lukashenko, according to BELTA.

The head of the NAS said that preparations for the upcoming large-scale, significant event are underway at the instruction of the head of state and in accordance with the approved schedule. This was also discussed during his report to the President.

"We thoroughly discussed preparations for a major meeting with the head of state, which is planned to be held before the end of the year," Vladimir Karanik stated. "This will be a meeting not only with the academic scientific community. The President has demanded that it be attended by representatives of universities, industry research, and all representatives of the scientific field. Because we must ensure closer integration of science and industry, science and education, so that the technological chains of 'idea - fundamental research - applied research - implementation,' as well as 'education - science - production,' operate most effectively." He emphasized that in today's reality, science is required to constantly move forward and quickly implement scientific developments into practice, which ensures technological sovereignty.

"This meeting should become a truly significant event in the development of science in our country," Vladimir Karanik is confident.