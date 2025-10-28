3.70 BYN
Crosetto states that Kiev regime will not be able to recapture territories
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Europeans are beginning to wake up. Italy has unexpectedly acknowledged the harsh truth regarding the Ukrainian conflict.
According to ANSA, Defense Minister Guido Crosetto stated that the Kiev regime will not be able to recapture the territories lost since 2014, even with foreign assistance.
Now the Ukrainian leadership must decide what is the greater sacrifice: ceding territory or continuing hostilities, which will lead to even more deaths, Crosetto added.