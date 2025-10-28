Trump Promises to Resolve Conflict on Korean Peninsula

US President Donald Trump intends to resolve the protracted conflict between North and South Korea. He announced this during a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.

On the eve of the US President's visit, North Korea tested a strategic cruise missile in the Yellow Sea. This occurred several days after launching short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan. In response, Seoul increased monitoring and went on high alert, intensifying intelligence sharing with the US and Japan.

Earlier, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un announced the country's possession of a new secret weapon and emphasized that abandoning its nuclear program is impossible.