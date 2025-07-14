President Lukashenko: Belarus Looks Forward to Deepening Educational Cooperation with China

Belarus is eager to strengthen its collaboration with China in the field of education. This commitment was articulated during a meeting between the President and Professor Gong Qihuang, President of Peking University.

The President of Belarus held a significant discussion with the President of Peking University, marking a key milestone in the visit of the Chinese institution’s delegation. The highlight of this visit will be the inauguration of the Belarusian-Chinese Center for Fundamental Scientific Research at Belarus State University.

Peking University is the largest university in China, renowned as one of the most prestigious academic institutions in the country. It offers 134 specialties and houses over 120 research laboratories.

Belarus has been steadily expanding its educational ties with China, and over recent years, Peking University has become one of our most vital partners. The university maintains close connections with Belarusian State University.

We have a joint program for training specialists in biotechnology—graduates of which receive diplomas from both universities. President Lukashenko is convinced that such programs should be developed in other fields as well.

“There are friendly relations between Peking University and our leading national university. I sincerely hope that this will continue. We have expected this cooperation to serve as an example for other universities. Moreover, we have an association of Presidents where we can address common issues,” stated Alexander Lukashenko.

He also emphasized that Peking University has taken unprecedented steps to establish a dedicated program for highly advanced Belarusian students in biotechnology. This program involves in-depth study of disciplines related to the field.

Lukashenko highlighted China’s keen interest in expanding similar programs in physics, mathematics, chemistry, and other sciences. “This is a good example for studying these sciences. I believe we will focus on this in the near future. But we also anticipate deeper cooperation with the People’s Republic of China,” the Belarusian leader affirmed.

He described the thousands of Chinese and Belarusian students studying at universities in both countries as the future of bilateral relations.

“In short, we have a vast field of activity ahead. Doors are open for you at any institution, company, or state enterprise. We have no secrets from China,” he underscored.

The development of Belarus-China educational cooperation is especially timely today, as our countries are linked through high-tech projects in biotechnology, automotive manufacturing, and the chemical industry. This demands coordinated efforts in workforce training. Following the meeting, the Chinese guest noted mutual interest in partnership across various sectors.

Gong Qihuang, President of Peking University (China):

“Today, we discussed a broad range of issues, including academic exchanges and cooperation in education. We also explored opportunities for collaboration in various fields. We plan to sign an agreement today with Belarusian State University President Andrey Korolev to establish a joint master's program in biological sciences. Biotechnology is a cutting-edge field that the university emphasizes heavily. In this area, Belarusian and Chinese universities are actively collaborating. As a great nation that has pursued an open policy for the past 40 years, China is committed to sharing its achievements and innovations with Belarus and other countries.”