President Lukashenko Congratulates Young Belarusians on International Children's Day

Address by President Alexander Lukashenko on International Children's Day

Dear friends!

On this first day of summer, we celebrate International Children's Day, as we always do.

In our country, every child is treated with profound responsibility. We see in you the future of Belarus. We work tirelessly to make your childhood joyful, rich with new discoveries and positive experiences.

To support this, we have established all the necessary conditions: quality education, broad social support, accessible healthcare — everything essential for turning our ambitious plans into reality.

I am confident that you will continue our endeavors — from pioneering new technologies and managing intricate mechanisms to developing our economy, social systems, and safeguarding our homeland. And, of course, you will love and be proud of Belarus, your native land, endlessly.

Dear children! May your lives be filled with joy, bright discoveries, and the care of loving adults. May your boldest dreams come true. Amaze us with your talents, academic successes, and creative and athletic achievements.

I wish you good health and, naturally, an exciting, enriching summer holiday.

Alexander Lukashenko