President Lukashenko Congratulates Youngsters of Belarus on Youth and Student Day

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko extended his congratulations to the nation's young men and women on the occasion of Youth and Student Day. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Youth is a special time — the era of first significant decisions and choosing the course of life, when dreams of future victories and successes transform into a desire to serve the Motherland, to create in the name of peace and harmony on our native land," emphasized the head of state.

The President also underscored: "Wherever you find opportunities to apply your talents — remember that only diligent work by each of you will ensure Belarus’s development and prosperity. Look into the world boldly and confidently. Prefer the energy of creativity and new ideas over well-trodden paths. It is you who will determine the strategy for our shared tomorrow."