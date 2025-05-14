President Lukashenko declares tangible achievements from cooperation with Zimbabwe

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has announced significant tangible achievements resulting from his country's cooperation with Zimbabwe.

During talks in Minsk with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Belarusian leader highlighted this notable progress, as reported by BELTA.

"Our bilateral partnership sets a new standard in engaging with African nations. Recognizing this high bar, we have endeavored to provide your delegation with a rich and comprehensive program. I am fully confident that the outcomes of this visit will give a powerful impetus to the bonds of brotherhood and partnership between the peoples of Belarus and Zimbabwe," declared President Lukashenko.

He further noted that since the historic high-level negotiations in Harare earlier this year, much has been accomplished. A joint commission has been established, direct dialogue has been initiated between relevant ministries and companies, and humanitarian as well as cultural contacts between Belarus and Zimbabwe are expanding.

"Together, our countries are achieving tangible practical results," emphasized the Belarusian leader.

One prominent example he cited is the joint agricultural mechanization program in Zimbabwe, which Lukashenko described as a model of honest, transparent, and productive cooperation. Thanks to this initiative, wheat harvests in Zimbabwe have tripled. Since 2022, Zimbabwe has been self-sufficient in wheat and has begun exporting surplus produce to neighboring countries such as Mozambique and Botswana.

"We continue to work with a focus on maintaining these harvests and further strengthening Zimbabwe’s food security and that of Southern Africa as a whole. This is a vital area—working from Zimbabwean territory to other nations. Through this example of our joint efforts, other African countries can see that there is a real alternative to Western exploitation and diktats by multinational corporations," the Belarusian president stated.

Belarus is also ready to accept more Zimbabwean students for education. "Over 60 students from your country are already studying in Belarusian universities across various fields—agricultural, medical, technical. We are prepared to increase this number as needed," Lukashenko affirmed.

He also highlighted that industrial cooperation has intensified: "I am confident that the agreements signed in April this year to establish joint bus manufacturing in Zimbabwe will be realized."

The implementation of agreements on mutual food supplies (such as dried milk, juices, fruits, and others), healthcare cooperation, medicine supplies, as well as science and technology, continues steadily.

"We are prepared to scale up the accumulated experience. Belarus can become a reliable partner for Zimbabwe in adopting modern waste processing technologies, digitalization, peaceful nuclear energy use, and space exploration," Lukashenko proposed.