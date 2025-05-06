3.66 BYN
President Lukashenko states that the war for people's minds and hearts has already begun
President Lukashenko states that the war for people's minds and hearts has already begun
President Lukashenko announced that the war for people's minds and hearts has already begun at a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War.
"We are fighting, we are struggling today. This war has already begun, but it's a modern war. It started in the media, for the minds, hearts, and heads of our people. This war has begun, and we are waging it today. Thank God, we are coping for now," the head of state said.
"There won't be a hot war tomorrow. But why would our Slavic neighbor spend billions on weapons?" the Belarusian leader remarked.
"If we stand firm today in the fight for minds and hearts, we will avoid war," Alexander Lukashenko expressed confidently.