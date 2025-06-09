On June 9, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, during a meeting with the governor of Russia’s Kaliningrad region, Alexey Besprozvannyh, emphasized his profound sense of responsibility for this territory and reaffirmed his willingness to develop cooperation across a broad spectrum of endeavors, reports BELTA.

Welcoming the regional leader, the head of state noted that this was his first meeting with Mr. Besprozvanny, although it marked his second visit to Belarus. The governor is already somewhat familiar with the country and its potential.

On a Deep Sense of Responsibility

The president recalled that during Soviet times, metaphorically speaking, Belarus was responsible for the Kaliningrad Region, and that this special attitude toward the area has persisted in the national consciousness since those days. “We are always prepared to extend our support,” assured Alexander Lukashenko. “While we live as sovereign, independent states, I carry within me a constant feeling—one that has stayed with me from the times I visited Kaliningrad long ago, and whenever I am greeted by people from there… Believe me, I feel a shared responsibility, just as do all Belarusians, for this corner of our common homeland. You can rely on us for what we are capable of achieving in Belarus.”

On Logistics and Trade Relations

While discussing trade and economic cooperation with Kaliningrad, President Lukashenko acknowledged a certain decline in mutual trade, including Belarusian exports. In his view, the primary responsibility for this decline rests with Belarus itself. “As a seasoned industrialist, as I understand (given Mr. Besprozvanny’s extensive experience in Russia’s industrial sector and his former role as Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade—BELTA note), you comprehend the stakes involved. I urge you to do your utmost—assist and advise—to ensure that Belarus and Kaliningrad do not fall behind in our trade volumes, but instead serve as examples for others through growth. We, too, will endeavor to reach at least the levels we previously enjoyed,” the President stated.