Israel Intercepts Vessel Carrying Greta Thunberg

Israeli forces boarded the vessel "Madlen," which was carrying a group of activists led by Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg.

The mission was headed to the Gaza Strip with a humanitarian cargo, despite earlier warnings from Tel Aviv that the yacht would not be allowed to reach its destination. As a result, the activists were detained, including citizens of Sweden, France, Turkey, and Brazil.

Greta Thunberg herself called the incident an abduction and urged the international community to pressure the Swedish government for the activists' release.

In Israel, officials stated that the participants in the mission would be deported to their respective countries as soon as possible, and the aid they were transporting would be sent to Gaza.