The first group of Russian Armed Forces servicemen under the age of 25 has been returned to Russia in accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements in Istanbul. In return, a similar number of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been transferred, the Russian Defense Ministry said, TASS reported.

"On June 9, in accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on June 2 in Istanbul, the first group of Russian servicemen under 25 years of age was returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, a similar number of AFU prisoners of war were transferred," the Defense Ministry said.