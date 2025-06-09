3.78 BYN
Kiev exchanges first group of Russian military under 25 - Russian Defense Ministry
The first group of Russian Armed Forces servicemen under the age of 25 has been returned to Russia in accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements in Istanbul. In return, a similar number of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been transferred, the Russian Defense Ministry said, TASS reported.
"On June 9, in accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on June 2 in Istanbul, the first group of Russian servicemen under 25 years of age was returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, a similar number of AFU prisoners of war were transferred," the Defense Ministry said.
The Defense Ministry specified that the Russian servicemen are currently on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, where they are provided with the necessary psychological and medical assistance. "All Russian servicemen will be taken to the Russian Federation for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions," the Russian Defense Ministry added.