In Los Angeles, protesters dispersed with flashbang grenades

Major highways and entrances to the city are still blocked in Los Angeles. Trump has decided to send another 2,000 National Guard troops.

The California governor called the decision reckless and senseless. According to him, of the 2,000 guardsmen already sent to the state, only 300 were deployed, and the rest were not used and were sitting in federal buildings without fuel, food, water, or a place to sleep. Corresponding photos were published as evidence.

At the same time, the Pentagon is transferring 700 Marines to help local law enforcement. Protesters are being dispersed with flashbang grenades and rubber bullets.

A total of more than 80 people have been detained in California. Protests are underway in Boston, San Francisco, and New York. Several dozen protesters against Trump's anti-immigration policies have been detained in the Big Apple.