Viktor Orbán, the Prime Minister of Hungary, proclaimed a resolute stance in the face of European pressure. He stated that Hungary would rather pay a daily fine of one million euros—imposed by Brussels—than allow even a single illegal migrant to enter the country. According to reports from RIA Novosti, citing Orbán’s own words, the Hungarian leader emphasized:

"Brussels threatens and blackmails us. We are under financial sanctions. We must pay Brussels one million euros a day because we refuse to let migrants in. A million euros daily is a significant sum for us, but we would rather pay than permit even one migrant across our borders. These funds are, in fact, our best investment in the future."

Orbán further articulated that what is happening in Europe is not merely migration but an organized process of population replacement, aiming to fundamentally alter the continent’s cultural foundations.

"But we, Hungarians, must say no. We stand with our people. We fight for them, for families, and for our homeland—even if that means battling the entire bureaucracy of Brussels. We will not allow the security of our cities and streets to be compromised. We are leaving our children and grandchildren a Europe rooted in Christian values and patriotism," he declared.