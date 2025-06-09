3.78 BYN
Viktor Orbán: We would rather pay than let in even one migrant
Viktor Orbán, the Prime Minister of Hungary, proclaimed a resolute stance in the face of European pressure. He stated that Hungary would rather pay a daily fine of one million euros—imposed by Brussels—than allow even a single illegal migrant to enter the country. According to reports from RIA Novosti, citing Orbán’s own words, the Hungarian leader emphasized:
"Brussels threatens and blackmails us. We are under financial sanctions. We must pay Brussels one million euros a day because we refuse to let migrants in. A million euros daily is a significant sum for us, but we would rather pay than permit even one migrant across our borders. These funds are, in fact, our best investment in the future."
Orbán further articulated that what is happening in Europe is not merely migration but an organized process of population replacement, aiming to fundamentally alter the continent’s cultural foundations.
"But we, Hungarians, must say no. We stand with our people. We fight for them, for families, and for our homeland—even if that means battling the entire bureaucracy of Brussels. We will not allow the security of our cities and streets to be compromised. We are leaving our children and grandchildren a Europe rooted in Christian values and patriotism," he declared.
Since the onset of the migration crisis, Hungary has adopted a strict policy towards migrants and refugees crossing its borders. This stance has drawn sharp criticism from UN humanitarian agencies and the European Union. In June 2024, the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg sentenced Budapest to a fine of 200 million euros, along with daily payments of one million euros, for refusing to comply with previous court rulings related to violations of European rules on migrant reception. In response, Orbán reaffirmed Hungary’s unwavering commitment: that Budapest will not alter its migration policies.